Police at Mackay Airport for COVID-compliance check of Virgin flight VA609.
Police at Mackay Airport for COVID-compliance check of Virgin flight VA609.
COVID police check of Mackay flight just ‘routine’

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
21st Jul 2020 6:37 PM
FIVE uniformed police officers with gloves and face masks were performing a routine COVID-19 compliance check on an inbound flight today.

The officers were seen at Mackay Airport just after 1pm, coinciding with the arrival of Virgin flight VA609 from Brisbane.

A police spokesman told the Daily Mercury the officers were at the airport for “COVID compliance” checks.

He said it was a routine measure.

The officers were seen putting on gloves and carrying face masks before going through security minutes before the flight touched down.

The two police units left the airport within 15 minutes of the flight’s arrival.

