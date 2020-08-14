COVID positive patients aboard cargo ship off Mackay

It is understood all crew tested negative to COVID-19 before the ship left the Philippines, however one or two positive tests were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

TWO crew members aboard a ship moored off Mackay's coast have reportedly tested positive to coronavirus.

The person boarded a bulk carrier ship in the Philippines, headed for Australia.

The ship was moored at Hay Point yesterday when a Mackay doctor in full personal protective equipment boarded the ship.

It is understood the boat will be taken to Townsville.

All crew members remained on board the ship while being tested and are expected to remain there, unless they require hospitalisation.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said it was a “very good outcome” for the community if the ship was taken to Townsville. Picture: Heidi Petith

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said it was a "very good outcome" for the community if the ship was taken to Townsville.

He said the community remained protected as none of the crew members left the ship.

"I'm very happy with the procedures that have been followed to protect the community," he said.

Queensland Health has confirmed the cases on the ship were among three new confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state today.

One of the three was a man in his 30s who tested positive while in hotel quarantine after returning home from Sydney, the department said. The man remains in hotel quarantine.

"The second and third cases relate to crew onboard a cargo vessel off the coast of Queensland," the statement said.

"They are likely to be transferred to shore soon and admitted to Townsville University Hospital.

"All other crew from the vessel have been tested and are confirmed negative."

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight – down from nine yesterday – with more than 716,420 tests conducted. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if these are from the same vessel.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight - down from nine yesterday - with more than 716,420 tests conducted.

Since the outbreak began, the state has recorded 1089 cases with six deaths. Currently there are four people in hospital, but none of those are in intensive care.