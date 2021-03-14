Covid positive patients flown into Coast from far north

Covid is changing, can our vaccines keep up?

Two COVID-19 positive patients have been flown into the Sunshine Coast from the state's far north but authorities remain tight-lipped about the arrivals.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance Challenger 604 jet flew into Sunshine Coast Airport from Cairns late Friday afternoon with two COVID-19 patients on-board.

The Daily understands paramedics then transferred the two patients to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the plane landed about 4.15pm Friday.

Queensland Health has remained tight-lipped about the transfer, but representatives indicated it had been a case of hospital and health services sharing the load based on hospital capacity which had sparked the flight.

The Daily sent a series of questions to Queensland Health on Saturday about the transfer, but the organisation was unable to confirm why the patients were flown to the Coast, whether they were now in hotel quarantine or in hospital, their current condition or any other details of the patients.

It was understood they had been transferred to hospital where they were being treated, but authorities would not confirm on Sunday if that was still the case.

As of midday Sunday there were five active cases in the Sunshine Coast region and the latest figures showed two cases had been interstate acquired, 73 had been overseas acquired, five were locally acquired with known contact and two had been locally acquired with no known contact.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue’s Challenger 604 jet.

There were no cases under investigation in the Sunshine Coast Regional Council area as of midday Sunday, while a total of 937 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered at Sunshine Coast University Hospital to-date.

Last week the Daily reported two overseas travellers from Papua New Guinea were being treated at a Sunshine Coast Hospital after testing positive while in hotel quarantine, which had taken the region's total active cases to three on Tuesday, March 9.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said two of the three active cases were overseas travellers who tested positive while in a quarantine hotel in Brisbane on March 5.

She said the pair were taken to the Sunshine Coast.

A third person tested positive on February 22 after arriving to the region from Germany.

The spokeswoman said the traveller from Germany tested positive to the virus at another hospital service and was moved to a hospital on the Sunshine Coast.

It was understood the latest two cases from Cairns on Friday afternoon had been shifted to the Coast to ensure no one hospital was bearing the brunt of cases.

LifeFlight crews on board the flight were understood not to be required to quarantine as all COVID-19 precautions had been taken in relation to personal protective equipment and aircraft cleaning.