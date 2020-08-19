COVID: Results in for one crew, another swabbed today

The Kilian Oldendorff is currently docked off the Queensland coast near Hay Point. The bulk carrier, built in 2020, is sailing under the flag of Liberia. It has docked in China, Hong Kong and the Philippines during June and July. Picture: vesselfinder.com

ALL 21 crew members aboard the Kilian Oldendorff cargo ship off Hay Point since Sunday have been cleared from coronavirus.

The 21 crew members aboard the Dhun, which arrived about 1am, was expected to be swabbed today to test for the virus.

The Dhun was the third ship in five days with suspected cases of the virus to anchor off the Mackay region.

The cargo ship, sailing under a Panama flag, most recently stopped in Japan on July 31 and left on August 4.

It is understood some crew on board have indicated loss of smell and taste sensations, a known symptom of coronavirus.

Cargo ship Dhun, flying under a Panama flag, anchored off Hay Point Tuesday night with possible COVID positive crew members aboard. Picture: vesselfinder.com

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said MSQ had arranged a private medical facility to test all 21 crew aboard the bulk carrier for COVID-19 today.

He said results were expected on Thursday.

The Kilian Oldendorff, built in 2020 and flying under the flag of Liberia, arrived off the Mackay coast on Sunday.

Maritime information details port calls at Manila in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Nantong, China in June and July.

Mr Mitchell said the ship did not engage a reef pilot or a port pilot when it anchored off Hay Point.

“All crew were tested on board by a private medical facility engaged by the ship’s agent on the same day,” he said.

“Test results received today are negative for all 21 crew.

“The ship has been cleared to berth tomorrow at Hay Point.”

Mr Mitchell said the measures were taken to protect Queenslanders and ensure “the continuation of commercial shipping, protecting vulnerable communities as well as prioritising the health and welfare of our seafarers and maritime workers”.

A ship anchored off Abbot Point on Friday had two COVID positive patients who were taken to Townsville University Hospital for treatment.