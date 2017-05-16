25°
Cow hit by two cars within 30 seconds on Bruce Highway

Jacob Wilson | 16th May 2017 11:57 AM
A female driver was taken to Ayr hospital with a minor neck injury after hitting a cow on the Bruce Highway.
A female driver was taken to Ayr hospital with a minor neck injury after hitting a cow on the Bruce Highway.

TWO cars hit a cow which was walking on the Bruce Hwy on Guthalungra, north of Bowen on Monday night.

After the first vehicle collided with the cow, a second car 30 seconds behind it made impact with the now fallen animal.

The accident was brought to the attention of the Queensland Ambulance Service at 6.24pm.

The female driver of the second vehicle was transported to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition but with neck pain.

The driver of the first vehicle was not injured.

Topics:  ayr hospital bruce highway

