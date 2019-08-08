Cow-napper allegedly took prize on joy ride

A COOMERA man has fronted court accused of taking one of the famous fibreglass cows from Cav's Steakhouse for a joy ride last December.

Keelan Mark Kidd, 23, was charged with stealing after allegedly putting the cow into the back of his black Holden ute between 9pm on December 3 and 1.20am on December 4 last year. The ute was allegedly caught on CCTV footage.

Richard Cavill keeping an eye on his cows at the front of Cav's steakhouse. Picture Glenn Hampson

Kidd's lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, asked for the matter to be adjourned.

It is alleged Kidd refused to answer police questions about why he took the fibreglass cow.

The cow was found nearby the next morning.

It is alleged there was "extensive damage to the ornament due to the way in which the property was removed and restitution is sought but a quote is yet to be obtained".

The matter was adjourned to August 28.

The cow is one of three which have been landmarks at the Labrador restaurant for years.

One of the cows was taken again in February. Kidd is not alleged to be involved in that incident.

The Frank Street steakhouse is expected to be demolished in the near future to make way for a midrise tower project that will incorporate a new restaurant.

The cows are expected to be put into storage during construction and brought out once the tower is completed.