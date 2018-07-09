Cow-punk band books festival spot after Toowoomba win

WINNERS, GRINNERS: Woodshed members (from left) Russ Napier, Jason Green and Chad Borchard win the Toowoomba leg of the Passport to Airlie Battle of Bands competition at the Spotted Cow.

WINNERS, GRINNERS: Woodshed members (from left) Russ Napier, Jason Green and Chad Borchard win the Toowoomba leg of the Passport to Airlie Battle of Bands competition at the Spotted Cow. Nev Madsen

COW-punk trio Woodshed has booked its place on the plane to Airlie Beach in November, after winning the Toowoomba leg of the Passport to Airlie battle of the bands competition.

The Brisbane-based group edged out some of the best talent from Toowoomba, Warwick and south-east Queensland at the Spotted Cow yesterday to land a spot at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, and $1000.

Bassist Chad Borchard said the three-piece credited a lot of its success to playing for audiences in regional Queensland, including Toowoomba.

Joel Sims and Liam Chapman from We All Drive compete at the Spotted Cow. Nev Madsen

"We've had a bit of success in these regional markets - in Chinchilla we were given the chance to play the watermelon festival last year,” he said.

"It's just such a good fit for Woodshed and the regional audiences.”

Benny Nelson, The Viable, We All Drive and The Vellacott Trio all made the final.

Judging the competition are (from left) Shane Finney, Gaston Mollica, Darcy Cavanough and Kevin Howarth. Nev Madsen

Organiser Jacob Krog thanked the Spotted Cow staff, judges, bands and patrons who took part and supported the competition.

"I just wanted make a massive shout-out to the bands, Phil Coorey and the staff at the Spotted Cow, all the punters who came, and the judges for their time,” he said.

"Any bands interested in being part of it next year should get in touch with me.”