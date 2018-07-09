Menu
Login
WINNERS, GRINNERS: Woodshed members (from left) Russ Napier, Jason Green and Chad Borchard win the Toowoomba leg of the Passport to Airlie Battle of Bands competition at the Spotted Cow.
WINNERS, GRINNERS: Woodshed members (from left) Russ Napier, Jason Green and Chad Borchard win the Toowoomba leg of the Passport to Airlie Battle of Bands competition at the Spotted Cow. Nev Madsen
Music

Cow-punk band books festival spot after Toowoomba win

Tom Gillespie
by
9th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

COW-punk trio Woodshed has booked its place on the plane to Airlie Beach in November, after winning the Toowoomba leg of the Passport to Airlie battle of the bands competition.

The Brisbane-based group edged out some of the best talent from Toowoomba, Warwick and south-east Queensland at the Spotted Cow yesterday to land a spot at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, and $1000.

Bassist Chad Borchard said the three-piece credited a lot of its success to playing for audiences in regional Queensland, including Toowoomba.

Joel Sims and Liam Chapman from We All Drive compete at the Spotted Cow.
Joel Sims and Liam Chapman from We All Drive compete at the Spotted Cow. Nev Madsen

"We've had a bit of success in these regional markets - in Chinchilla we were given the chance to play the watermelon festival last year,” he said.

"It's just such a good fit for Woodshed and the regional audiences.”

Benny Nelson, The Viable, We All Drive and The Vellacott Trio all made the final.

Judging the competition are (from left) Shane Finney, Gaston Mollica, Darcy Cavanough and Kevin Howarth.
Judging the competition are (from left) Shane Finney, Gaston Mollica, Darcy Cavanough and Kevin Howarth. Nev Madsen

Organiser Jacob Krog thanked the Spotted Cow staff, judges, bands and patrons who took part and supported the competition.

"I just wanted make a massive shout-out to the bands, Phil Coorey and the staff at the Spotted Cow, all the punters who came, and the judges for their time,” he said.

"Any bands interested in being part of it next year should get in touch with me.”

airlie beach airlie beach festival of music spotted cow toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    MP: Bikini scandal is 'political correctness on steroids'

    MP: Bikini scandal is 'political correctness on steroids'

    News A Whitsunday MP has found himself at the centre of a national and international media storm after posting a video book ended by two young bikini-clad tourists.

    • 9th Jul 2018 10:03 AM
    Sea Eagles storm Swans to take huge 189 point victory

    Sea Eagles storm Swans to take huge 189 point victory

    News Sea Eagles storm Swans to take huge 189 point victory.

    Deputy premier: 'He's an elected official and a sleazebag'

    Deputy premier: 'He's an elected official and a sleazebag'

    News Jackie Trad labels Jason Costigan a "sleazebag”.

    BREAKING: Man dies after collision on Bruce Hwy

    BREAKING: Man dies after collision on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking Two car crashes occurred near Proserpine. One man has since died.

    Local Partners