Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 6:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    What liquidator has to say about wedding business's future

    premium_icon What liquidator has to say about wedding business's future

    Business Could The Wedding Planners Whitsundays be sold? Find out what the liquidators have to say.

    Crush update: How things are shaping up for season

    premium_icon Crush update: How things are shaping up for season

    Rural Predicted targets for the season in reach as mill hits milestone.

    Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

    premium_icon Should Entertainment Centre be given $5000 send-off?

    Council News Farewell planned for iconic building.

    Young stars out-muscle competitors at national comp

    premium_icon Young stars out-muscle competitors at national comp

    Sport Youth weightlifters celebrate Australian records and personal bests