A 22-year old male was sent to Proserpine Hosptial with a knee injury after a single vehicle roll-over. Paul Donaldson

A MAN in his 40s was taken to Proserpine hospital after colliding with a cow on the Bruce Hwy south of Bloomsbury on Sunday night.

The motorist was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy and came around a slight bend before striking the cow in the middle of the road.

He suffered seatbelt related injuries and whiplash but was taken to hospital in a stable condition at 9.24pm.