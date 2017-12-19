Cowboy Jack gives back

LOCAL rugby umpire 14-year-old Jack Dwyer has donated his match earnings to the Cowboys Community foundation.

The year nine student said he wanted to support other young people through something he was passionate about and saw donating to the foundation as a good way to do so.

When Jack began umpiring at the age of 13 and earning a wage, his mother Melinda Dwyer, gave him the option to pay board or donate a portion of his earnings to charity.

Jack initially committed 10%, but later doubled his donation.

In total Jack donated $300 from the money he earned umpiring the Mackay District rugby competition during the 2017 season, where he referees games of all ages.

General manager for community at the Cowboys Fiona Pelling said Jack had done his research in regards to where he wanted the donation to go and was overwhelmed that someone so young had the selflessness and foresight to make a difference within the community.

"His donation will go towards funding the NRL Cowboys house, a facility that assists indigenous kids from remote communities to access secondary school education,” she said.

"Being a referee is not for the faint hearted, but Jack seems to know what he wants.”

A sentiment Jack echoed as he hopes to turn his love for refereeing and playing sport into a career.

And what a history with sport he has.

The Proserpine State High School student has played sport since he could walk; apart from being involved with rugby league for eight years, he also plays cricket and coaches a junior cricket team.

Jack will be visiting the NRL Cowboys house in Townsville within the next few weeks after being invited by Ms Pelling.