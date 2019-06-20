Cowboys offer up inspiration

ELITE: Kiel Crocker, Bec Altmann, Rhys Davies and Brooke Newell had the opportunity to train like a North Queensland Cowboys player.

ELITE: Kiel Crocker, Bec Altmann, Rhys Davies and Brooke Newell had the opportunity to train like a North Queensland Cowboys player. Contributed

RUGBY league players are known for their elite levels of fitness and last week employees of Whitsunday Regional Council had a taste of the hard work needed to play the sport at its top level.

Four council members were invited to compete at the 2019 North Queensland Council Games, held at 1300 SMILES Stadium.

The event was an initiative of LGIAsuper, who are a supporter of the North Queensland Cowboys, with the focus on encouraging councils to support their employees' pursuit of a healthy, active lifestyle.

The games pitted teams from LGIAsuper, Townsville, Burdekin, Charters Towers and Whitsunday councils against each other in a series of high intensity training sessions.

Results from each training session were recorded by the Cowboys High Performance Unit and the council with the highest overall training score was named 'Champions of the North', with bragging rights to take home with them.

Whitsunday Regional Council placed second in a close contest against Townsville City Council, ultimately only losing by two points.

Kiel Crocker, an employee of Whitsunday Regional Council said his experience of the program was exceptional.

"The training and performance staff were extremely friendly and encouraging with all the participants," Mr Crocker said.

"They gave an amazing insight into what happens behind the screen and off the field for the Cowboys between their season games.

"When you're at Cowboys HQ you're given the ability to see the players' scores inside the gym and use them as a benchmark to push yourself, which I will be able to take back to my own club sport."

As a lifelong Cowboys supporter, Mr Crocker said it was an honour to be able to train at the NRL club's state of the art facilities.

"Having been born in Townsville and attending my very first game when I was 9 years old, I have been a diehard Cowboys supporter ever since," Mr Crocker said.

"To be given the opportunity to go into the Cowboys headquarters and training facility and meet former and current players and train where they train is an experience I won't forget."