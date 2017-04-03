Cowboys stars set to ride into Whitsundays

Cowboys centre Justin O'Neill (second from left) will be touring the Whitsundays on Tuesday with former stars Matt Bowen and Brent Tate.

IF YOU'RE in a need of a little cheer then have no fear because the North Queensland Cowboys are coming to town.

Cowboys star Justin O'Neill and former players Matt Bowen and Brent Tate are visiting the Whitsunday Region on Tuesday in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the visit would be a morale boost for the Whitsunday community.

"Our residents have shown that amazing north Queensland resilience and spirit and this is an opportunity to mingle with their sporting heroes and release the pressure valve for a day,” he said.

"The Army, SES, Ergon, firies, police, council crews and other local volunteers have been amazing community heroes throughout the past week helping with the massive clean-up so a visit by some north Queensland footy royalty will be a welcome break.

''We have a long road to recovery and many are still without power but we are in this together and just like the Cowboys, our community will hang tough and come out on top.

"It is school holiday time so bring the kids out tomorrow for a meet and greet and mingle with our NQ footy stars in Bowen, Proserpine or Airlie Beach.”

Matt Scott was originally scheduled to appear but could not be cleared to travel due to injury.

WHERE TO SEE THE COWBOYS:

8.30am-9.15am: Filby Motors Bowen (49 Powell Street) Meet and Greet

9.30am-10.30am: Bowen Sporting Complex Meet and Greet

11.45am-12.45pm: Whitsunday Sports Park 2489 Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach Meet and Greet

2pm-2.30pm: Tour of Proserpine

2.30pm-3.15pm: Filby Motors Proserpine 62 Main Street

3.30pm-4.30pm: Meet and Greet at Les Stagg Oval, Proserpine