LISTEN NOW: Podcast Episode Guide

Podcast Episode Guide

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Oct 2019 2:54 AM

From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind that tragic day. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence.

 

Episode 1 | Hell on Earth

Just before dawn, 21 strangers are brutally killed, leaving a tangled web of trauma and culpability in its wake.

 

