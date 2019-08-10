'Cows with fitbits' walking around farms of the future

THE FARM of the future will be buzzing with drones, harvested by robots and have Fitbit-wearing cows grazing the paddocks.

Agk Services agricultural consultant Vivienne McCollum said the robots were taking over the farm.

Ms McCollum told yesterday's Future Workforces Summit how technology would revolutionise how farmers monitored their land and livelihood, with every leaf, stalk and animal streaming live data to the farmer.

Agk Services agricultural consultant Vivienne McCollum at the agricultural section of the Future Workforces Summit. Zizi Averill

For the crowd of 40 agricultural industry representatives, Ms McCollum suggested "Fitbits for cows” was no joke.

She said each member of the herd could be tracked so farmers would be aware of every step, every weight change and the health of each animal.

KPMG agrifood tech sector leader Ben Van Delden speaking in the agricultural section of the Future Workforces Summit. Zizi Averill

And it is a technology that can be scaled to every leaf on the field. She said farmers could use sensors to check when individual plants needed to be watered, de-weeded, or were ready to be harvested.

But she said these farms of the future would put many farmers out of work.

Ms McCollum said in 1900 a quarter of the Australian workforce was in farming, feeding a population of four million people. Today, a population of 25 million is being fed by an agricultural workforce that makes up only 2 per cent of the population.

GrowCom North Queensland business development officer Steve Tiley speaking in the agricultural section of the Future Workforces Summit. Zizi Averill

Ms McCollum said in the Mackay region, one in five jobs had been classified as medium to high risk of being automated, and the agricultural industry was a prime sector for automation.

"Everything that can be automated, will be automated,” she said.

GrowCom North Queensland business development officer Steve Tiley said Mackay's agricultural sector was in a growth phase, but its workforce was at risk of falling behind.

Farmers, agricultural services and other industry leaders in the agricultural section of the Future Workforces Summit. Zizi Averill

Mr Tiley said a typical farm in the Bowen-Gumlu region, in the Whitsundays, employed 3300 people and three quarters of the workforce were unskilled. By 2030, he predicted the farm workforce would halve and only 10 per cent of the workforce would be unskilled.

To prepare for this future, Mr Tiley said the sector urgently needed to begin upskilling their workers.

The new farming technology could have a huge impact on shopping baskets around Australia, KPMG agrifood tech sector leader Ben Van Delden said. He said technology and devices like cow Fitbits, could connect shoppers directly to the farm.

He said shoppers would soon be able to track every slab of meat, fruit and vegetable - from the farm to the grocery shelves. With a click of a button they would be able to see how fresh their food is, and how ethically and environmentally it was produced.

But professor Ian Atkinson warned the futurist panel not to be distracted by fancy gadgets. While his fellow speakers spoke about plants hooked up to the internet, drones and laser weed killers, the James Cook University director of eResearch said the farming technology needed to be low cost and sensible.

James Cook University director of eResearch Ian Atkinson speaking in the agricultural section of the Future Workforces Summit. Zizi Averill

While researchers were developing $5000 prototypes, he said the market needed to make a $10 cow Fitbit to be "farm friendly”. "You need practical things. People aren't going to jump into the 21st century from where they are,.”