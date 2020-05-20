Menu
WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

Jack Evans
20th May 2020 12:12 PM | Updated: 21st May 2020 4:52 AM
A LARGE group of campers  gathering at the Defence Training Area at Shoalwater Bay, North of Rockhampton, were caught by police at the weekend.

Police started patrolling in the early hours of Sunday morning after receiving reports of people camping and driving dangerously at Five Rocks Beach.

Officers found 14 vehicles parked and about the same amount of people, camping together at the site.

Two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man were issued with a notice to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19 for trespassing on Commonwealth Land. All three  were also issued infringements for breaching the Chief Health Officer's public health direction.

Police are following up with the rest of the group.

A statement from police said they would continue to  educate and show compassion when engaging with members of the public but would enforce action on those blatantly disregarding public health directives.

The Morning Bulletin has received numerous messages from readers describing a large number of four-wheel-drives heading to Five Rocks over the weekend, some stating they had camping equipment.

Police can also issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations which fail to follow health directions.

Between March 27 and Monday May 18, Queensland Police handed out 2010 infringement notices for breach of public health directions.

Until stage two of easing restrictions on June 12., you may travel 150km for recreational activities but camping is not yet permitted.

From June 12, Central Queenslanders will be able be able to travel 250km within their region with the option to camp or stay at other accommodation like caravan parks.

Subject to further planning and review, stage three (July 10) earmarks the return  of large gatherings (100 people) and the resumption of camping and other recreational activities in national and state parks.

Outback Queensland is subject to different rules. 

