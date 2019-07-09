CQ Capras offer boosting platform for Cutters

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK: Mackay Cutters coach Steve Sheppard saw the urgency of earning points against CQ Capras.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Consistency will be key if the Mackay Cutters are to return to winning form this weekend.

Cutters coach Steve Sheppard named the same 17 men as last week for this weekend's clash with CQ Capras.

Despite an "off” performance by the halves on Friday against Townsville Blackhawks, Sheppard stood by his decision to run the same circle against Capras.

"I thought they (Lloyd White and Cooper Bambling) came back (from injury) pretty well,” Sheppard said.

"They did their job, just a few things to work on.”

White had been sidelined since Round 3 with a calf injury and Bambling was out since Round 6 with an ankle injury.

Sheppard said it had been a while since he could put forward the structure that he had intended to be regular from the beginning of the season.

Not disregarding last week's loss, Sheppard said there were positive areas that could transfer to winning plays with some polish.

"I thought on the weekend the effort was quite good and defensively we worked well,” he said. "I think the same 17 can do the job on the weekend.”

In the team's last match with Capras, the Cutters delivered a commanding 42-20 win.

While the north Queensland rivals are bottom of the table, Sheppard advised caution.

"They drew with South (Logan Magpies) a couple of weeks ago and we lost to South,” he said.

Two wins separate Cutters from a finals qualifying position. With six rounds remaining, Sheppard saw the urgency of earning points. "We just need to win, I don't care about the scoreline,” he said.

Ipswich Jets who sit in ninth on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, one higher than Cutters, take on sixth-placed Easts Tigers this weekend. A loss for the Jets could help the Mackay side climb up from 10th.

MACKAY CUTTERS

Intrust Super Cup Round 17, - Versus CQ Capras

1. Pauli Byrnes

2. Yamba Bowie

3. Dan Russell

4. Marcus Jensen

5. Carlin Anderson

6. Cooper Bambling (c)

7. Sam Cook

8. Emry Pere

9. Jayden Hodges

10. Jack Brock

11. John O'Brien

12. Ross Bella

13. Jordan Kenworth.

Interchange

14. Lloyd White

15. Dave Munro

16. Alex Gerrard

17. Sam Johnstone

Coach: Steve Sheppard