CQ company wins Bowen Wharf repair project

Wisely Services has been named principal contractor for the Bowen Wharf repair project set to start later this month.

A Mackay company is expected to begin repair works on the Bowen Wharf next month after winning the contract for the project.

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation announced Wisely Services Pty Ltd as the principal contractor for its Bowen Wharf repair project.

Conducted as part of NQBP’s maintenance and repairs program, the project includes the repair or replacement of some of the wharf’s timber members.

NQBP chief executive officer Nicolas Fertin said the repairs would ensure the wharf remained available to the public and continued to provide temporary towage infrastructure for Abbot Point’s towage operations.

“NQBP’s condition assessment of the wharf, completed last year, found elements of the timber superstructure to be in varying condition and in need of repairs,” Mr Fertin said.

“Given the wharf is over 150 years old and has experienced several extreme weather events, it’s not surprising repair works need to be undertaken.

“NQBP’s operational use of the wharf has reduced considerably over the years, with trade via the wharf ceasing in the mid-1980s and towage services progressively transitioning to alternative infrastructure since last year.

“We are looking into options for the wharf’s future, but for now, we are focused on the essential repairs of the wharf.

“We also recognise the wharf is popular for recreational activities such as fishing and community events and will aim to keep some public access throughout the works provided it’s safe and practical to do so.”

Wisely Services chief executive officer Chris Bugeja said the company was proud to win the contract and looked forward to working with NQBP on the wharf’s repair works.

“Wisely brings a long history of experience to this project, having successfully delivered other major port maintenance and construction projects across Queensland,” Mr Bugeja said.

“We are genuinely committed to supporting the community and will engage local suppliers to assist us in the repair works wherever possible.”

The works will take about six months to complete, weather permitting.

Interested local suppliers are encouraged to phone Wisely on 1300 947 359 or at info@wisely.com.au to express their interest in the project.

