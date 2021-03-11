CQ couple loses everything as home of 23 years burns down

A GoFundMe page has been created for Graham and Colleen Sharp, whose caravan and home of 23 years burnt down on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A couple has been left with "only the clothes on their back" after their home of 23 years burnt down.

Graham and Colleen Sharp were driving on Tuesday when their caravan caught fire, burning the structure to the ground.

The couple, that has volunteered in many Clermont community groups over the past two decades, had been living and travelling in the caravan for 23 years.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the couple to assist them in purchasing necessities going forward.

The caravan caught fire on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

"They don't have a home and only the clothes that were on their back," the GoFundMe organiser wrote.

Clermont community member Ruth Brown said the couple had been regular volunteers in the community.

"Most recently Graham has been a great teacher and friend at the Men's Shed and Colleen at the CWA," she wrote on the Clermont Community Facebook page.

The GoFundMe page has since raised $2652. All funds raised by the Clermont Men's Shed this week will also be donated directly to the cause.