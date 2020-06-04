Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue airlifted a 23-year-old Gracemere man from a single-vehicle rollover at Lotus Creek yesterday afternoon. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue airlifted a 23-year-old Gracemere man from a single-vehicle rollover at Lotus Creek yesterday afternoon. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

CQ man airlifted to hospital after vehicle rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland man was airlifted to hospital yesterday after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled at a small town in the Isaac Region.

At 4.18pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Marlborough Sarina Rd, Lotus Creek.

Three men were treated at the scene, including a 23-year-old Gracemere man who suffered a head injury and back pain.

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service was called to attend.

The Gracemere man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The other two men were transported by paramedics to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition with no obvious injuries.

racq cq resuce single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLL: Are our judicial sentences too weak?

        premium_icon POLL: Are our judicial sentences too weak?

        Crime Call for stronger sentences and tougher hurdles for parole release of our criminals

        Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        premium_icon Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        News “We need to open up the place to facilitate tourists from interstate."

        Claims workers are being silenced a month after tragedy

        premium_icon Claims workers are being silenced a month after tragedy

        News “We know that workers have come under pressure not to speak up."

        WATCH: Fun message with life-saving purpose

        premium_icon WATCH: Fun message with life-saving purpose

        News Wilmar Sugar Australia has launched a fun song with a serious message to prevent...