CQ man charged with molesting little girl under 12 years old

A Central Queensland man is charged with molesting a young girl under his care.

It is alleged the offending occurred between December 2020 and January 2021 at a small town west of Mackay.

The man is charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 under care, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years jail.

His case was first mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday.

Because of the nature of the charge, it must be committed to the district court.

The man has not been named at this stage because doing so could identify any alleged child victims, which is a severe breach of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1978.

Defence solicitor Aaron Sellentin requested the brief of evidence be ordered, which is due by mid April. The case was listed for committal mention in mid May.

The man, who is out on bail, is not required to appear at the next mention date.

