QUAD BIKE CRASH: One man was transported to hospital after rolling a quad bike early this morning. (File image, not quad involved in crash)
QUAD BIKE CRASH: One man was transported to hospital after rolling a quad bike early this morning. (File image, not quad involved in crash)
CQ man injured following quad bike crash

Maddelin McCosker
20th Oct 2018 11:02 AM

A MAN has been transported to hospital after a bike accident this morning in Emerald.  

The incident occurred on the riverbank near Campbell Street around 7 am this morning, when two men reportedly came off the quad bike after the vehicle rolled.  

One 38-year-old male was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to the Emerald Hospital with back and shoulder injuries.  

Queensland Police reported that two men had been involved in the incident and had received minor injuries.   Police are investigating the conduct of the two men before the incident.  

Queensland Ambulance Service later confirmed only one patient had been treated at the scene and transported to Emerald Hospital.  

