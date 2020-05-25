Menu
The Central Queenslander held one of the two division one winning entries across Australia.
CQ man starts the week with a shocking lottery discovery

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th May 2020 12:00 PM
A YEPPOON man has woken up $25,000 richer after winning division one in the weekend's Super 66 draw.

The Central Queenslander held one of the two division one winning entries across Australia in Super 66 draw 4053 on Saturday. The entry won a division one prize of $24,999.

The man had just started his shift at work when he received the exciting news.

"Can you please repeat that?" he asked.

"You can't be serious! I don't believe you.

"That's great! I haven't been playing Super 66 for a very long time, so this is a great surprise.

"What a way to start the week!"

When asked how he planned to enjoy his sudden prize, the man said it would alleviate any financial stress.

"Well I can't wait to see that in my bank account," he said.

"I will be able to pay a few bills without having to worry about money.

"It will be a great relief!"

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.

division one winner editors picks lottery win super 66 yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

