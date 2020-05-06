Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE RACQ CQ rescue crew are headed to the scene of an accident crash between a car and a bus north of Bowen.
THE RACQ CQ rescue crew are headed to the scene of an accident crash between a car and a bus north of Bowen.
News

CQ rescue crew en route to bus crash in Bowen

Laura Thomas
6th May 2020 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ CQ rescue crew are headed to the scene of a crash between a car and a bus north of Bowen.

Queensland Ambulance Services is reporting that crews arrived at the crash on the Bruce Highway and Abott Point Rd at about 11.30 this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one male is entrapped in his vehicle with reported serious injuries.

The spokeswoman said the bus was carrying 20 occupants, all of whom are uninjured.

She said it was not clear what kind of bus was involved in the crash.

Queensland Police are reporting the Bruce Highway is down to one lane and that people should expect delays when travelling.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics arrived at the crash on the Bruce Highway and Abott Point Rd at about 11.30 this morning.

One patient is entrapped in their vehicle with reported serious injuries.

Multiple occupants of the bus are reportedly uninjured.

bowen accident serious crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chopper crew rescues sick grazier trapped on rural property

        premium_icon Chopper crew rescues sick grazier trapped on rural property

        Rural Mt Coolon man suffers through two days of pain before being flown to Mackay Base Hospital

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes

        Strong winds will batter coast before a second cold snap

        premium_icon Strong winds will batter coast before a second cold snap

        Weather Mackay’s windy weather has not tired itself out yet.

        Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts today

        premium_icon Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different...