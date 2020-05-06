CQ rescue crew en route to bus crash in Bowen

THE RACQ CQ rescue crew are headed to the scene of an accident crash between a car and a bus north of Bowen.

Queensland Ambulance Services is reporting that crews arrived at the crash on the Bruce Highway and Abott Point Rd at about 11.30 this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said one male is entrapped in his vehicle with reported serious injuries.

The spokeswoman said the bus was carrying 20 occupants, all of whom are uninjured.

She said it was not clear what kind of bus was involved in the crash.

Queensland Police are reporting the Bruce Highway is down to one lane and that people should expect delays when travelling.

