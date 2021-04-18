CQ town to host Intrust Super Cup match for first time
A regional CQ town will host an Intrust Super Cup fixture for the first time.
Mackay Cutters and Norths Devils will clash at Dysart, which is among five towns preparing to host a match over July 17-18.
The move is a joint effort between Queensland Rugby League and state government as part of Activate! Queensland Country Week – all seven Round 14 matches from the premier men’s comp will head to regional centres.
Dysart, Richmond, Murgon, Chinchilla and Quilpie will get their first taste of the Intrust Super Cup during the regional and rural rugby league extravaganza.
“This will be a fantastic footy experience for regional and outback communities,” Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said as he announced the match-day locations during QRL’s broadcast of the Wynnum Manly Seagulls versus Redcliffe Dolphins match.
“I know how much rugby league means to these areas, and the local hospitality will be sensational.”
The weekend will carry extra significance for the many current Intrust Super Cup players and coaches who have a strong connection to bush footy as their rugby league journeys commenced in regional and outback Queensland.
QRL Managing Director Robert Moore said the round was shaping up to be one of the highlights of the season.
“We’re grateful to the Queensland Government for its sponsorship and support of this initiative, as they share our passion for the game in rural and regional Queensland,” Mr Moore said.
“In my travels I’ve witnessed the excitement this event brings to regional communities, as well as our players and coaches who embrace the opportunity to travel far and wide to showcase their skills and engage with local fans.
“One of the best things about the round is the opportunity it provides for people to engage with game development officers, former rugby league greats and QRL directors and staff.”
Full list of regional matches during Country Week:
- Burleigh Bears taking on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Chinchilla (home of the Chinchilla Bulldogs)
- Sunshine Coast Falcons meeting the Tweed Seagulls in Murgon (home of the Murgon Mustangs). Broadcast: (exclusive on Kayo Freebies)
- Northern Pride up against the PNG Hunters in Atherton (home of the Atherton Roosters)• Souths Logan Magpies clashing with the Townsville Districts Blackhawks in Richmond (home of the Richmond Tigers)
- Mackay Cutters mixing it with the Norths Devils in Dysart (home of the Dysart Bulls)
- Brisbane Tigers going head to head with the CQ Capras in Gladstone (home of Rugby League Gladstone, playing out of Marley Brown Oval). Broadcast: (Kayo Freebies, 9Now, QRL.com.au, Intrust Super Cup app, Intrust Super Cup Facebook)