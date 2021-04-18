CQ town to host Intrust Super Cup match for first time

Mackay Cutters will take on Norths Devils at Dysart during Country Week in July.

Mackay Cutters will take on Norths Devils at Dysart during Country Week in July.

A regional CQ town will host an Intrust Super Cup fixture for the first time.

Mackay Cutters and Norths Devils will clash at Dysart, which is among five towns preparing to host a match over July 17-18.

The move is a joint effort between Queensland Rugby League and state government as part of Activate! Queensland Country Week – all seven Round 14 matches from the premier men’s comp will head to regional centres.

Dysart, Richmond, Murgon, Chinchilla and Quilpie will get their first taste of the Intrust Super Cup during the regional and rural rugby league extravaganza.

More stories:

IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky



Mackay’s Shae Graham on ‘rediscovering sport’



“This will be a fantastic footy experience for regional and outback communities,” Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said as he announced the match-day locations during QRL’s broadcast of the Wynnum Manly Seagulls versus Redcliffe Dolphins match.

“I know how much rugby league means to these areas, and the local hospitality will be sensational.”

The weekend will carry extra significance for the many current Intrust Super Cup players and coaches who have a strong connection to bush footy as their rugby league journeys commenced in regional and outback Queensland.

More stories:

Police minister puts brakes on Palmyra drift pad plan



LIVE STREAM: Cougars V QUT Sapphires Netball Series



QRL Managing Director Robert Moore said the round was shaping up to be one of the highlights of the season.

“We’re grateful to the Queensland Government for its sponsorship and support of this initiative, as they share our passion for the game in rural and regional Queensland,” Mr Moore said.

“In my travels I’ve witnessed the excitement this event brings to regional communities, as well as our players and coaches who embrace the opportunity to travel far and wide to showcase their skills and engage with local fans.

“One of the best things about the round is the opportunity it provides for people to engage with game development officers, former rugby league greats and QRL directors and staff.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Mackay Cutters.

Full list of regional matches during Country Week: