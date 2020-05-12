Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and President Nick Klomp, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Chancellor John Abbott and Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin opening the trades training centre at the Gladstone Marina Campus.
CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and President Nick Klomp, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Chancellor John Abbott and Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin opening the trades training centre at the Gladstone Marina Campus.
News

CQUniversity offers free vocational courses

Mel Frykberg
12th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROSPECTIVE students thinking about studying and upskilling now have a great opportunity to enrol in several free or subsidised vocational skill sets, short courses and postgraduate offerings at CQUniversity.

The offerings are now available to prospective students thanks to new Federal and State Government funding initiatives aimed at supporting Australians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Free offerings include short courses in business communication, society, health and psychology, and VET skill sets in community care, food service, health support, medication assistance and mentoring and supervision.

Postgraduate students can also apply to study heavily subsidised graduate certificates in information systems, information technology, and mental health nursing.

"The courses available at CQUniversity will help people to upskill and re-skill in key areas and high-demand disciplines such as health and community and IT," CQUniversity vice chancellor and president, Professor Nick Klomp said.

More Stories

cquniveristy cquniversity mackay campus education professor nick klomp study study queensland university study
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug driver caught twice opens 'can of worms'

        premium_icon Drug driver caught twice opens 'can of worms'

        News A man who was caught drug driving twice in one week has opened a can of worms, according to the magistrate.

        DINE IN: Bowen businesses welcome ten-person limit

        premium_icon DINE IN: Bowen businesses welcome ten-person limit

        News The move has been well received but management teams have raised concerns on how to...

        Less restrictions: ‘We’re not a one-size-fits-all state’

        premium_icon Less restrictions: ‘We’re not a one-size-fits-all state’

        News Business advocates are campaigning for further considerations to be given to small...

        Reef warriors clear trash from the region’s beaches

        premium_icon Reef warriors clear trash from the region’s beaches

        Environment Volunteers picked 24 tonnes of trash from the region’s beaches in a year-long...