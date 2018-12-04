Menu
Login
Parking sign.
Parking sign. Scott Powick
Council News

Crackdown on parking

3rd Dec 2018 3:40 PM

WITH holidaymakers starting to head to NSW coastal areas, Clarence Valley Council has issued a reminder that parking restrictions apply, and will be enforced, in many areas.

Environment, development and strategic planning manager David Morrison said council rangers would make daily patrols of coastal areas and would act on those who were flouting parking restrictions.

"We don't want to come down heavy, but it is important for locals and visitors to be able to find a car park when they need one," Mr Morrison said.

"It is equally important for shoppers to have easy access to businesses, and that means having parking spaces available.

"We are aware that in some places timed parking spaces are being taken all day.

"We might be a little lenient on that through the rest of the year, but coming into the busy Christmas and holiday period we will be more active."

clarence valley holidays parking
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    News Bloomsbury women co-ordinating efforts to help firefighters and farmers.

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    News Dawson MP speaks about fires in parliament

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    News Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault.

    More than three times legal limit

    More than three times legal limit

    News A woman blew more than three times the legal limit

    Local Partners