Cracking News: Collinsville welcomes chiropractor

CHIRO: Collinsville has welcomed a new Chiropractor to town, meaning patients no longer have to travel to Bowen. Pictured: Dr Erin Jameson, Dr Doug Eldred and Kristy Dower.

A LACK of health services in the Collinsville area has frustrated Total Lifestyle Chiropractic Bowen chiropractor Dr Doug Eldred so much, he was motivated to open his own clinic in the town.

Dr Eldred said that seeing his Collinsville patients with worsening symptoms was the main catalyst for the new clinic.

“There’s nothing more frustrating in this job than seeing people getting worse over time,” he said.

Having lived in Bowen for four years, Dr Eldred offers over 18 years experience as a Chiropractor and offers dry needling, musculoskeletal therapy and Kinesiology.

These specialist skills allow Dr Eldred to treat a variety of elements from back pain to sports injuries, migraines, emotional issues or stress management techniques.

Many of Dr Eldred’s patients were based in Collinsville and though Dr Eldred said the hour drive to Bowen wasn’t too far, he saw the painful impact it was having on patients who should have been seeing him regularly.

“It just wasn’t convenient,” he said.”

“A lot of patients out there weren’t coming in until they had already gotten worse.”

Dr Eldred said the new clinic would mean Collinsville residents would no longer have to travel into Bowen for their appointments and aimed to stop people suffering.

The studio began taking patients on January 21, operating out of the Beaute at the Ville beauty studio.

Dr Eldred said the new clinic was going well suggesting the demand from the Collinsville community was there.

Speaking with doctors in Collinsville, Dr Eldred said he had identified a few areas where it was obvious more health services may be needed.

“They’ve been sending orthotics patients to Townsville, that’s like four hours away from Collinsville,” he said.

“Myself and the podiatrist I work with are seeing if there are areas that we can offer support in for the community of Collinsville.”

The Collinsville Clinic will be located within the Beaute at the Ville Clinic on Stanley St and open on Tuesday mornings and alternate Saturdays.

The Bowen and Proserpine practices are also set to gain a new chiropractor, Dr Erin Jameson, in March, though Dr Eldred said he was not leaving any time soon.