Crafty lady reaps what she sews

A PASSION for sewing has led to the creation of several unique bags that feature a large variety of patterns and recognisable characters from pop culture.

Sewing enthusiast Phyliss Ryan operates a home made business selling sewn bags and had them on display at the Spring Craft Fair and Open Day.

"I run a little home-made business, I've been doing it for two years now and I have always loved making things for babies and children," Mrs Ryan said.

"I just enjoy sewing, I sewed when my children were little, now that I've retired I've got back into it. I can sit down at the sewing machine and forget about everything else."

Starting out as a small activity, Mrs Ryan has created enough bags to fill an entire room full of them and has developed a permanent sewing room in her house.

"I have been making these for approximately two years now, it started on the kitchen table and now I have a whole room full, the poor old bed and wardrobes have moved out and now it's a big sewing room since I've retired," she said.

"We carry all the necessities for children as in library bags, swimming bags, little cuddle blankets or security blankets for the babies, or mothers' needs as in nappy wallets and little waterproof bags... we cover a broad spectrum that includes 132 prints in the entire range."

Mrs Ryan says she's generated a fantastic response at the Spring Craft Fair and Open Day this year.

"They've proven to be very popular and I expect them to be even more popular leading into the new year around back to school time."