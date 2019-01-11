Menu
Login
Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences
Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences
Crime

Craig McLachlan charged with sex offences

11th Jan 2019 12:05 PM

Actor Craig McLachlan has been charged with assault and sex offences.

Victoria Police said a 53-year-old NSW man had been charged on one count of common law assault, eight counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He was charged on summons to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on February 8.

McLachlan, who won the Gold Logie in 1990 as the most popular personality on Australian TV, become a household name after first appearing in the TV show Neighbours.

He went on to star in Home & Away and the Australian production of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank-N-Furter, for which he won the Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical.

More recently he has appeared on the ABC TV show The Doctor Black Mysteries.

More Stories

Show More
craig mclachlan criminal charges sex offences

Top Stories

    Hamilton Island bite victims issue statement

    Hamilton Island bite victims issue statement

    News The family at the centre of yesterday's bite incident has released a statement.

    Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

    Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

    News Council unveils Lake Proserpine Master Plan.

    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    News Ex-cyclone brings rain, but 2018 was hot and dry.

    Family's beloved snake missing

    Family's beloved snake missing

    News A Cannonvale family is looking for their lost python

    Local Partners