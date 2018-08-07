Menu
Login
Emergency services attend to a two car collision near Ferry Park at Maclean.
Emergency services attend to a two car collision near Ferry Park at Maclean. Malcolm Larkin
News

Crash at notorious intersection puts woman in hospital

7th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

A NOTORIOUS road intersection with the Pacific Highway near Maclean has claimed another victim.

Shortly before midday yesterday two vehicles collided at the intersection of Cameron St and the highway, near Ferry Park.

A woman believed to be in her 50s was taken by road ambulance to hospital and medics treated at least one other person at the scene.

The intersection has been a notorious crash site over the years, with the most recent fatalities occurring in December last year when two cars collided head-on, not far from yesterday's accident scene.

A little more than a year earlier the same stretch of road was the scene for a crash between a motorcycle and a truck which resulted in the death of the motor bike rider.

The stretch of road has been listed as one of the deadliest on the NSW North Coast.

car crash ferry park maclean pacific highway accident
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    News The artworks include fish, a nudibranch and a crab and vary in size with the nudibranch 1.8 metres long and weighing about 300 kilograms.

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    News Multiple businesses in Airlie Beach were burgled across the weekend.

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News Were you snapped at Revving the Reef 2018?

    Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

    Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

    News Check out our huge photo gallery!

    Local Partners