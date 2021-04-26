Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BOWEN: Emergency services are on scene at a truck and car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
BOWEN: Emergency services are on scene at a truck and car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Crash blocks Bruce Highway in both directions at Bowen

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
26th Apr 2021 8:11 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

8.45AM: A person trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bowen has been freed, a Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two people at the scene.

She said one needed to be removed from the crash wreckage, while the other person had minor injuries.

8.10AM: Emergency services have arrived at the scene of a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Abbot Point Road and the Bruce Highway about 7.50am following reports of a head-on crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one person was reportedly trapped.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

bowen bowen crash traffic bruce highway
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christensen’s retirement raises more questions than answers

        Premium Content Christensen’s retirement raises more questions than answers

        Opinion Critics of Mr Christensen have suggested his change of heart means there’s something the people of Dawson are not being told, Melanie Whiting writes.

        Investigation launched into conditions at Bravus rail site

        Premium Content Investigation launched into conditions at Bravus rail site

        Employment ‘This is a really big project, it employs a lot of people and we just won’t accept...

        PHOTOS: Jubilant punters share a gamble at Jubilee Tavern

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Jubilant punters share a gamble at Jubilee Tavern

        News It was on for young and old as members of the Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL sub...

        Ute evades police patrolling for car thieves

        Premium Content Ute evades police patrolling for car thieves

        Crime Police allege they tried to intercept the vehicle reportedly acting suspiciously in...