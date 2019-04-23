Menu
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel.
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after crash causes diesel spill

Mark Zita
by
23rd Apr 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
UPDATE 1:00PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Bruce Highway near Colosseum has reopened after an earlier crash.

EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident near Colosseum.

At 10:10am, police were called out to the scene after reports of a crash involving a truck, two cars and a caravan.

Diesel was spilled on the road.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers are still on the scene.

More to come.

