Crash driver tries to set car on fire after hitting sign

A WOMAN who crashed her car into a sign on the Warrego Highway tried to light the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating the incident reported to authorities about 1.15am on the highway east of Chinchilla.

The initial call to emergency services reported a woman had been driving the car when it hit a sign on the side of the Warrego Highway but she was not trapped in the vehicle.

A number of small fires had broken out at the scene when police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

Initial investigations indicated fuel and oil had been splashed over the car, and a number of small fires had spread into the surrounding grass land which firefighters extinguished within minutes.

A police spokesman said the woman had left the scene before officers arrived but did not appear to have been injured in the single-vehicle incident.

Investigations are continuing.