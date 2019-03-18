Menu
An accident on the Gateway Motorway at Tingalpa is causing big morning traffic delays. Picture: File/Philip Norrish
News

Crash, fog causing big morning delays

by Elise Williams
18th Mar 2019 7:18 AM

DRIVERS are warned that a crash on one of Brisbaneâ€™s busiest roads and a blanket of fog are causing big delays for morning commuters across the city.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Gateway Motorway northbound through Tingalpa after a multi-vehicle crash around 5.30am.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on top of the Tom Burns Bridge, just before the Port of Brisbane exit.

The crash has now been cleared, but commuters can expect delays well into the morning with reports traffic is backed up along the motorway to Eight Mile Plains as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, drivers are warned foggy conditions on the Gateway Motorway and Gympie Arterial Rd through Bald Hills are hampering visibility.

Motorists are advised to drive with extra caution.

brisbane crash fog traffic

