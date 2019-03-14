CRASH HOTSPOT: Upgrades to start on notorious intersection

BLACK SPOT: Upgrades will begin on the Gregory Cannon Valley Rd and Proserpine - Shute Harbour Rd intersection later this year.

UPGRADES to the notorious intersection of Gregory Cannon Valley Rd and Proserpine - Shute Harbour Rd will begin later this year.

A Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed proposed works were in "detailed design" after $2.25 million was allocated to the problem spot in June 2018.

Safety works will include the installation of median strips, the spokesperson said.

The crash-prone intersection was ranked fourth out of ten crash hotspots in Queensland according to TMR statistics.

The report, published on February 20, listed intersections with the greatest number of serious crashes over three years.

Seven serious crashes and 15 serious casualties were recorded at the Cannon Valley intersection between July 2015 and June 2018.

"Serious casualties" were defined as when a person died within 30 days or when a person was transported to hospital from injuries sustained in a road traffic crash.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the high speed limit (100km/h) and the position of the intersection on a curve could be factors to its "poor crash history".

"This funding ($2.25 million) is going to benefit drivers in several ways. Not only will concrete islands be installed to help slow and guide motorists at this location, the rail crossing will also be improved to help drivers make smoother turning movements," she said.

"While these upgrades will make a significant difference to safety at this intersection, drivers need to do their bit too by taking their time when attempting to make a turn and ensuring they give way correctly."

Whitsunday police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain echoed Ms Ross' warning, labelling the intersection as one of their "black spots".

"Sadly we have had people die at that intersection. It's a place we continuously monitor," he said.

"We ask that motorists take their time at that intersection and obey road rules and give way rules."

The TMR spokesperson said drivers would not be affected by day or night time roadworks as both lanes would remain open throughout the duration.