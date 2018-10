THERE is a single vehicle rollover on the Cunningham Highway.

THERE is a single vehicle rollover on the Cunningham Highway. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of a reported caravan rollover on the Cunningham Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash occurred shortly before 2.15pm.

Early reports suggest a vehicle towing a caravan rolled near the intersection of the Cunningham Highway and Warahgai Rd, about 60km west of Warwick.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time but motorists are advised to avoid the area.