A woman was initially trapped after a car was involved in a rollover on Shute Harbour Rd this afternoon.

A woman was initially trapped after a car was involved in a rollover on Shute Harbour Rd this afternoon. Claudia Alp

A WOMAN has been freed after being initially trapped in a car following a single-vehicle rollover at Cannon Valley this afternoon.

Three police, two fire and rescue vehicles, and paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service are on the scene.

The rollover took place about 3pm on Shute Harbour Rd, just south of the Gregory-Cannon Valley Road turnoff.

One lane is open to traffic, although drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area.