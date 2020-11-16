Crash shuts highway lane but paramedics can’t find patient

Paramedics were called to a crash at Gregory River. Picture: Heidi Petith

ONE lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked after a car rolled at Gregory River.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash about 6.25pm, which occurred about 5km south of the United service station between Proserpine and Bowen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one lane of the highway was blocked by the crash but traffic was still flowing.

No one was trapped in the vehicle after the crash, she said.

Paramedics were also called to the crash, however a spokesman said the crew was unable to locate the patient and had since left the scene.

No other people were treated at the scene, he said.