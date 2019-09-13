Menu
BEWARE: A cane train similar to this one was involved in a collision with a haul-out vehicle near Bloomsbury last week.
News

Crash sparks renewed warning about cane trains

Monique Preston
by
13th Sep 2019 12:59 PM
WHITSUNDAY motorists are being urged to be careful around cane trains after a haul-out vehicle collided with a train at a railway crossing last week.

It is the first collision between a vehicle and cane train in the Proserpine region this season, however there have been several reported near-misses.

Wilmar Sugar Proserpine cane supply manager Tony Marino said three of the near-misses involved farm vehicles.

Last week's accident was on a level crossing in the Bloomsbury area, where a haul-out vehicle hit a Wilmar Sugar loco that was towing empty cane bins at the time.

Mr Marino said it happened at low speed.

"Fortunately no one was injured and there was no major damage,” he said.

Wilmar operates Queensland's third-largest rail network, with more than 1600km of cane railway through the Herbert, Burdekin, Proserpine and Plane Creek cane-growing regions.

In the Proserpine region, there are about 240km of track and 360 road crossings.

Mr Marino is urging everyone across the region to be cautious around cane trains.

"I want to appeal to all residents and visitors to 'use your train brain' and always take care around the cane rail corridor and cane rail crossings,” he said.

"Don't be complacent where cane trains are involved. Cane trains can't swerve and they can't come to a quick stop.”

The crush started at Wilmar's Proserpine Mill on June 26, with cane trains operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week since.

"We're still only halfway through the season and cane trains will continue to operate around the clock until around mid- November,” Mr Marino said.

Wilmar Sugar cane supply and grower relations general manager Paul Giordani said reports of collisions and near-hits were always concerning.

"Our message to all road users, farmers and harvesting contractors is clear: cane trains can't stopand they can't swerve,” Mr Giordani said.

"It's always up to you to stay clear of cane train corridors and give way to cane trains.”

Mr Giordani said some Proserpine cane trains were 110 bins long and had about 1000 tonnes of rolling weight.

"It can take more than a kilometre for a fully loaded train to come to a complete stop, so the consequences of failing to give way can be devastating. I'd urge all road users, in all of our milling regions, to please stay alert and watch out for cane trains,” he said.

Proserpine Mill has this season processed more than 740,000 tonnes of sugarcane.

Whitsunday Times

