Crash Tackle: Broncos teenager an Origin bolter

ONSIDE

TEEN IMPRESSES MAROONS SELECTORS

It has not been a memorable year for the Broncos but they are set to provide Queensland with this year's State of Origin bolter.

Rugged forward David Fifita, 19, is tracking to become the first player born this century to play State of Origin, with a likely selection in Queensland's 17-man squad for the series opener at Suncorp Stadium.

The Maroon selectors love his work-rate and maturity, and reckon he will be a long-term player.

HALFWAY THERE

Thumbs up to Anthony Milford for a wonderful display against Cronulla but let's not call for a street parade in his honour just yet.

With plenty of time and space to showcase his skills, Milford confirmed what we knew … that he is an exceptional player when the team is going forward.

The true examination of his talent will come on Thursday when his old coach Wayne Bennett will be plotting ways to disrupt his tempo.

STRAIGHT SHOOTER

Titans coach Garth Brennan sounded much like the hard-nosed former detective he once was when he said that enigmatic Ash Taylor simply was not aiming up as the side's key playmaker.

Taylor, who seemed curiously flat in a dispiriting loss to the Tigers, is one of several million-dollar players who seemed weighed down with the pressure of their price tag.

We love Brennan's honesty but, when it comes to young players, it's a delicate balancing act between rousing their performance and destroying their confidence.

Ash Taylor has failed to fire for the Titans. Picture Glenn Hampson

UNSOCIAL MEDIA

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown made some coaches snigger with disdain when he said one of the reasons he moved Kalyn Ponga from five-eighth to fullback was to short-circuit a social media storm of criticism.

But many players got what he was saying. A Broncos player told me recently some of his teammates were struggling under the relentless fire of social media criticism and were not sure how to handle it.

Wayne Bennett used to say "just don't read it … I don't'' but it is a major part of their lives.

BRING IT ON

The more rival coaches Anthony Seibold and Bennett play down Thursday's epic showdown between Souths and Brisbane, the more you know it means to them.

The Rabbitohs were outstanding against Penrith and if the Broncos can upset them, they should be capable of beating any team in the league.

OFFSIDE

PAYBACK TIME

Centre James Roberts has had a rugged life and deserves special sympathy but there's something jarring about rumours he wants to quit the Broncos for South Sydney.

The Broncos have fallen over backwards to rescue his career from the brink of extinction to enable him to play State of Origin last year but rumour persists he wants to join Wayne Bennett at Souths.

A week-to-week disciplinary risk he may be, but Roberts is experienced enough to know that when you commit to a $500,000-plus year contract, you should stay the journey and fight the fight with a club that rescued him from potential oblivion.

James Roberts could be on his way out of Brisbane. Picture: AAP

MISSING COWBOY

The sight of Penrith powerhouse Viliame Kikau brushing off Souths defenders as if they were ladybirds would have sent tremors all the way to Townsville.

After the exit of Kalyn Ponga, the Cowboys don't need another local product shooting the lights out for another club but Fijian giant Kikau, who scored 11 tries for the Cowboys' Holden Cup team in 2014, is the type of player who could have added a crackling edge to the current Cowboys.

TEAM LISTS A MOCKERY

The NRL cannot allow betting on matches and betting firms to sponsor clubs, then let clubs play all sorts of games with their match-day team announcements.

Steve Kearney (Warriors) Trent Robinson (Roosters) and Craig Bellamy (Storm) have been criticised for providing sketchy information about their teams for Anzac Day matches in a trend heightened since Cooper Cronk'sheroic grand-final effort last year.

NRL rules state information must be "credible, accurate, timely and specific".

Yeah, right.

A WORTHY FRIEND

Former Noosa Pirates junior Jake Friend is out of State of Origin selection, probably for good, after the Sydney Rooster injured his biceps.

With Cameron Smith blocking his path for a decade, Friend deserved more than he got. We heard Maroons selectors were looking closely at his form this season and were most impressed.

Jake Friend’s State of Origin hopes have been dashed. Picture: Getty Images

GUS IS GONE

Any time Phil "Gus'' Gould stumbles, Queenslanders celebrate but the game is much richer for his presence.

His departure from Penrith last week was a shock. He is such a figure of interest that Billy Slater'sfailed handshake offer to Gould in the Channel 9 coverage became the most viewed item on The Courier-Mail website on Sunday.

