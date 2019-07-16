CRASH: Teen, toddler lucky to survive rollover

ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge.

A TODDLER and an 18-year-old Hervey Bay woman were lucky to escape with their lives after their car veered off the road at Torbanlea and rolled, ending up on its roof.

Senior Constable Edwin Gompelman said the two were lucky to survive the crash, which happened on the Bruce Highway near Burrum River Rd about 2.40pm yesterday.

"The cab was crushed," he said.

"Witnesses stopped to render assistance.

"They've both been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation."

Snr Const Gompelman said it was fortunate the 14-month-old girl had been securely strapped into her car seat, adding the crash emphasised the importance of using the correct restraints.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.