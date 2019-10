FITZROY Development Rd is closed as the helicopter crews retrieves a patient from a single vehicle roll over.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police received the call about 8.30am.

It is understood the patient is not trapped, but emergency services have kept them in the vehicle due to possible neck injuries.

The crash is about 40km from Middlemount near Dingo.

The extraction is expected to take between 30 minutes and an hour.