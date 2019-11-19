CRASH: Woman pinned for Bruce Highway collision

A woman has been sentenced after months of pleading not guilty.

A WOMAN this week pleaded guilty to causing a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near the Whitsunday Coast Airport, after months of pleading not guilty.

Pauline Marree Cremasco was driving back to Proserpine after visiting her daughter in Mackay on May 10 before things took a turn for the worse shortly before 5pm that evening.

Magistrates James Morton slammed the 55-year-old, telling Proserpine Magistrates Court she was lucky to have not killed herself or anyone else on the road at the time of the incident.

"This was a selfish act,” he said.

"You didn't put one person at risk, you put everybody on the road at risk.”

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the crash caused the second car to roll onto its side, sending debris scattering across the road, while onlookers watched in fear.

She said the passenger travelling in the second car later recalled to police seeing Cremasco's car travelling towards him and his partner, just moments before impact.

"The driver screamed and just panicked,” said Sgt Myors.

"The partner tried to avoid collision by pulling on the steering wheel and veering the vehicle to the side of the road.”

The couple were on their way to catch a flight to Brisbane.

The court heard police received several phone calls before the crash occurred from concerned road users about Cremasco's erratic driving on the highway.

"The witness said they followed the vehicle for nearly 30km and saw it narrowly avoid a collision,” Sgt Myors said.

"While on the phone with police, they saw a further two near collisions.”

Solicitor Peta Vernon told the court Cremasco was on a "number of medications”, however took the more "intoxicating” medications at night.

"She recalls feeling fine the night before but has little recollection of the crash,” she said.

Mrs Vernon explained Cremasco was on a variety of prescribed medication to address several health concerns.

Cremasco pleaded guilty this week to a total of three charges including dangerous driving and being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Mr Morton described the Proserpine woman as a "walking chemist” and found it hard to believe she was legally allowed to drive.

"This is just beyond acceptable,” he said.

"You should not be able to drive.”

Mr Morton also addressed Cremasco's extensive traffic history including numerous cases of speeding, along with her criminal history, which included fraud back in 2010.

Cremesco was sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.