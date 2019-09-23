Crashed car on major road still a mystery

A car was left undriveable after it crashed into a sign and off Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains on Thursday night.

POLICE still want to speak to the driver of a car which ran off the road and crashed into a sign at Hamilton Plains.

A police spokesperson said a witness called police after a white Holden Commodore came off Shute Harbour Rd and crashed into a sign about 10.30pm on September 19.

The driver had left the scene and had apparently gone to the hospital before police arrived, the spokesperson said.

Police then went to the hospital but were unable to find the driver there either.

On Monday, police said they had still not spoken to the driver.