Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car was left undriveable after it crashed into a sign and off Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains on Thursday night.
A car was left undriveable after it crashed into a sign and off Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains on Thursday night. Monique Preston
Crime

Crashed car on major road still a mystery

Monique Preston
by
23rd Sep 2019 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE still want to speak to the driver of a car which ran off the road and crashed into a sign at Hamilton Plains.

A police spokesperson said a witness called police after a white Holden Commodore came off Shute Harbour Rd and crashed into a sign about 10.30pm on September 19.

The driver had left the scene and had apparently gone to the hospital before police arrived, the spokesperson said.

Police then went to the hospital but were unable to find the driver there either.

On Monday, police said they had still not spoken to the driver.

accident crash hamilton plains shute harbour rd whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    What a mango festival would mean for the mango industry

    premium_icon What a mango festival would mean for the mango industry

    News The town famous for its mangoes has been shortlisted to hold a festival celebrating its iconic fruit - find out what local growers have to say

    'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    premium_icon 'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    Crime He hit her with a shovel and squeezed her throat in front of kids.

    How your recycling is being turned into careers

    premium_icon How your recycling is being turned into careers

    News Find out how your recycling is giving the community a helping hand.

    The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    premium_icon The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    News A staggering number of veterans experience homelessness every year