Craziest demands from rich travellers

Travel ‘fixers’ have revealed the insane feats they pulled off to please their VIP clients. Picture: iStock

Luxury travel specialists have revealed some of the strangest and most outlandish requests from celebrities and VIP customers.

The bonkers requests, as told to Conde Nast Traveller, reveal how the 1 per cent truly live - and some of the insane feats "travel fixers" have to pull off to please their clients.

HAMSTER BABYSITTER IN THE SKY

One client was concerned about his daughter being scared about leaving her pet hamster behind.

To solve the problem, he not only arranged to have the hamster flown out, but a "handler" for the animal was organised as well.

"I made arrangements with an airline to secure two seats: one for the hamster, and one for a handler for the pet," Jim Strong, president of travel consultants Strong Travel, explained.

"They flew from New York to LA, and the handler delivered the hamster right into the hands of the child."

One travel expert arranged a scavenger hunt across Europe.

AROUND-THE-WORLD SCAVENGER HUNT

A client went above and beyond to celebrate a wedding anniversary and birthday - by planning a two-week scavenger hunt across Europe.

Travel Artistry owner Bobby Zur said he spent six months working on the project, which saw

14 couples race across multiple countries with problems to solve.

"Along the way, the couples had to open silk pouches filled with white Scrabble tiles and arrange the letters to form the name of the next destination they'd be travelling to the following day," he said.

Starting in a five-star hotel in Geneva, the trip took the couples to Lake Maggiore, St Moritz, Istanbul, Bodrum and finished in Corsica, with private jets, Audi TTs and mega-yachts along the way.

HAND-DELIVERED IPHONE IN VENICE

Mr Strong from Strong Travel also told the story of a woman who lost her phone in the canals of Venice, only to be hand-delivered a brand new one.

The hand-delivery was due to issues at customs, which prevented the phone from entering Italy via post.

"(Her assistant) had the phone delivered to me, and I jumped on a plane to Venice (from the US) so I could deliver it personally."

One wealthy guests got VIP, after-hours treatment at the department store Barneys. Picture: AP/Bebeto Matthews

SUIT TAILORING THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT

A rich CEO ended up having a suit tailor-made at 1am at department store Barneys after he had left his outfit behind before an important appointment.

The businessman landed in New York at 9pm the night before he was due to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, but he didn't bring a suit.

Regena Falling, chief concierge at Park Hyatt New York, explained that they contacted Barneys who reopened the store, before arranging a tailor at 1am.

Ms Falling said they "worked through the night to have them ready for the guest to try on at 6am".

A PONY, CHAMPAGNE AND BUTLER WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

One man wanted to push the boat out for his 25th anniversary.

What he requested, however, was out of the ordinary - he wanted a live pony, a butler in a white tie, and a silver tray with two champagne flutes.

Michael Romei, chief concierge at Faena Miami Beach explained: "Sure enough, at 4pm on the afternoon agreed, the couple appeared; he was in black tie and his wife was in a ball gown.

"He placed her on the pony, then pulled the pony around the corral (enclosure) twice, at which time the butler walked slowly toward them to give them the champagne."

While he wasn't sure what the reason was for the very specific requests, it was suggested it was to do with "how the couple met".

The chief concierge at Faena Miami Beach received a particularly unusual request involving a pony. Picture: LHW

A SEA-VIEW ROOM WITH NO SEA

Travel agent Lynn Garfi told Travel + Leisure how one client wanted a sea-view room in Orlando, despite the hotel being 64km from the coast.

When they told the client it wasn't possible, they simply replied it should be because Florida was a "skinny state" - presumably because the state is on a peninsula.

NOTHING PURPLE

A woman claimed to have an allergy to the colour purple and wanted nothing purple in the hotel.

Nathan Brown, who worked at the hotel in New Zealand, explained to Reader's Digest most of the hotel was lavender scented, and therefore purple themed, including purple artwork and purple bottle labels.

Despite this, they were able to make the customer's unusual request work.

DOG WEDDING

Manager of The Beverly Hills Hotel, Edward Mady, was asked to arrange a wedding for a guest's dog - at a cost of about $22,000.

He told Reader's Digest they managed to get an ordained minister and catering, but staff had to address the dogs in "dog language" only.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission