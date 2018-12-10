‘Craziest story’: Star’s 50-year reunion

Hollywood star Diane Keaton is thrilled that an old wallet containing snapshots of her and her family was found in an abandoned storage locker in New York.

Anton Lulgjuraj told the New York Daily Newshe bought the storage locker in Brewster, New York, at an auction in May and was going through its treasures when he came across a pocketbook and photographs. Inside the wallet was a California's driver's license from 1966 that belonged to a woman named Diane Hall, Fox News reports.

Lulgjuraj told the Daily News the woman's name did not appear to be familiar but her photo looked like an actor in the 1972 film The Godfather. (The actor changed her name from Hall to her mother's maiden name of Keaton as there was already a Diane Hall in the Actors Guild.)

"I opened it up and thought, is this Diane Keaton the actress? It couldn't be. Or maybe it could," Mr Lulgjuraj said.

This is the craziest story! I don't remeber losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj! https://t.co/bfLaG9oD1P — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) December 4, 2018

He looked further into the wallet and found Keaton's Actor's Equity card. He said he wanted the star to have her belongings back. "These are her memories," he said.

After a few frustrated attempts to contact her and her representatives, the 72-year-old actor got back to him on social media.

Diane Keaton. Picture: FilmMagic

Keaton in 1977 film Annie Hall.

"This is the craziest story!" Keaton wrote. "I don't remember losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr Lulgjuraj!"

She also posted one of the photos found on her Instagram saying she was the little girl on the far right.

"Someone found a wallet I lost 50 years ago! Thank you, Mr Lulgjuraj! Please DM me! This photo was in it, I'm on the far right, can you believe those bangs?!" she wrote.

In an update, Lulgjuraj told the Daily News he sent the wallet to Keaton and was "thrilled" his story reached the Academy Award-winning star.

"I'm really happy that she's going to get it back. The US mail should get it there. I just hope it doesn't get lost for another 50 years," he said. "I hope it arrives in time for the holidays."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission