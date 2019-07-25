Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The photo posted to Facebook which boxer lovers can't get enough of. Photo: ANNA CARTAAR
The photo posted to Facebook which boxer lovers can't get enough of. Photo: ANNA CARTAAR
Offbeat

Crazy dog duo wins over internet

by Peter Carruthers
25th Jul 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOGGIE duo from Cairns has found internet fame after their owner posted a hilarious photo of the four-legged friends to social media.

Dog owner Anna Cartaar said she just posted the image of Skippy the miniature fox terrier and Archie the boxer to Facebook, never expecting it would become so popular.

The photo posted to Facebook which boxer lovers can't get enough of. Photo: ANNA CARTAAR
The photo posted to Facebook which boxer lovers can't get enough of. Photo: ANNA CARTAAR


"They are Facebook celebrities now," she said.

"I have had 4000 hits in the last 24 hours and it's has absolutely gone viral. If you are a boxer owner you can really relate to the crazy things they get up to."

Ms Cartaar said the pair had been inseparable since getting together four years ago and were a never ending source of comic entertainment.

"Skippy managed to get himself sitting on top of Archie's head and Archie's face says the rest.

"They are always in ridiculous positions and I always miss the photo but this time I managed to get a corker."

Photos
View Gallery


The former press photographer said she couldn't believe the reaction and in the end had to turn off Facebook notifications as the alerts just became too much.

"It just kept pinging and going off all day. I really wasn't expecting it. I was expecting my friends to get a laugh and one or two comments but it there has been hundreds of comments," she said.

More Stories

dogs pet owner pets

Top Stories

    Man bitten by snake

    premium_icon Man bitten by snake

    News Man taken to hospital with a snake bite.

    BHP reports stagnant metallurgical coal production

    premium_icon BHP reports stagnant metallurgical coal production

    Business BHP releases its operational review for 2019 financial year

    Program identifies child hearing issues

    premium_icon Program identifies child hearing issues

    News Is your child struggling at school? This could be a reason why.

    How cold brew business became international seller

    premium_icon How cold brew business became international seller

    Business Polly started slinging back coffee 16 years ago