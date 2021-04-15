Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Page MP Kevin Hogan says the push to gender neutral language is harmful.
Page MP Kevin Hogan says the push to gender neutral language is harmful.
News

‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

Aisling Brennan
15th Apr 2021 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Page MP Kevin Hogan has called a push for more gender neutral words to be incorporated in the everyday vernacular as "crazy".

Recently, The Australian National University instructed its staff to be use more gender neutral terminology.

Staff were told to stop using the word "mother'' and replace it with "gestational parent", while a "father'' should now be referred to as a "non-birthing parent" in order to deliver gender-inclusive education.

The ANU Gender Institute Handbook also instructs tutors and lecturers to use terms like "chestfeeding'' instead of breastfeeding and "human or parent's milk'' instead of the phrase "mother's milk''.

>>>Academics make new words for 'mother', ' father'

Mr Hogan has pushed in a letter to constituents back on the university's policy, calling it "harmful".

"What crazy stuff this is," Mr Hogan said.

 

The ANU wants staff to use more gender neutral terms.
The ANU wants staff to use more gender neutral terms.

 

"To try and move us to gender neutral language (the push is wider than the ANU Gender Institute), is in itself harmful.

"There are boys and there are girls. There are men and there are woman.

"Our language needs to reflect this, and proudly.

"While there are those who identify as transgender, which should be respected, this push for gender neutral language needs to be pushed back."

What do you think about the change in terminology? Email northernstar@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Crazy idea': Politician slams call for gender neutral words

gender neutral language kevin hogan northern rivers politics
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic
    • 15th Apr 2021 2:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Urannah Dam to provide a future for the north

        Premium Content OPINION: Urannah Dam to provide a future for the north

        Opinion ‘It is time for the private sector to push the potential of the north to provide much needed water, food and energy security for the surrounding regions.’

        Members needed for Mackay hospital and health service group

        Premium Content Members needed for Mackay hospital and health service group

        Community The health service is seeking expressions of interest from people who are...

        ‘He was just absolutely committed to his community’

        Premium Content ‘He was just absolutely committed to his community’

        Community VALE DALE THICKER: He gave 45 years to Bowen’s State Emergency Service and will be...

        Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Premium Content Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Crime She was jailed for five years for her role in a high-level drug syndicate pushing...