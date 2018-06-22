Crazy numbers of squid showing up around the islands

CUTE COD: Indy Strahham with a little coral cod caught with A-One Fishing Charters.

Islands

THE islands have been fishing well with good reports of mackerel showing up around Mackerel Bay.

The bay had good amounts of mackerel schooling up but sharks have been a problem with a lot of anglers losing fish.

Dolphin Point has had less sharks, with a few good fish trolled up on the rising tide.

Double Cone Islands has been fishing well for mackerel with no reports of sharks and some anglers reporting some great-size trout in good numbers being caught.

A ripper of a trout caught today by Kingston West, 8-years-old, on Sunday off Shute Harbour.

Narra Inlet has been a bit slower then normal for this time of year, with only a couple of reports of mackerel on the run-out tide.

Coral trout have still been biting well around the fringing reef with some great reports from Hayman and Whitsunday islands.

Jewfish are still showing up in great numbers in the deep holes and channels.

The outer islands in the deeper water have been producing some great size fingermark and nannygai.

The squid have shown up, with some crazy numbers being reported around the islands at night.

Charlotte Slatie with a nice bream landed with A-One Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

Rivers and creeks

THE Proserpine River is still producing good numbers of crabs, with anglers reporting crabs are all larger then normal.

Barramundi in the past week have been reported in good numbers by anglers fishing the shallower banks and mud flats in the river. The best reports are from guys live baiting with small mullet and live prawns.

King salmon and grunter have been fishing well in the deeper bends and on the shallower stretches of the creek, with salmon straight fishing well too.

The coastal creeks have been fishing well for flathead around the mouths of the creeks and mangrove jacks are still fishing well using fresh mullet fillets and half pilchards.

TOP TROUT: Riley Webster with his first coral trout caught at the Reef. Peter Francis

Rockwalls/Shute Harbour

THE wharf down at Shute Harbour has had a lot of queenfish and small trevally biting well down there, with anglers catching them with surface lures, chrome lures and live baits.

Shute Harbour has also had a few squid being caught at night.

The rockwalls off the front of Abell Point Marina have been fishing extremely well, with anglers catching spotty mackerel and school mackerel on live baits and lures.

Noah and Damon caught a trout and a bluey in Pioneer Bay.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World