Create, wear and wow with wearable art

AT A loose end these school holidays?

Why not begin a creation for consideration in the Wilmar Wearable Art Awards at this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival?

Wearable art is growing into a worldwide phenomenon and the annual Whitsunday Reef Festival Wearable Art Awards is a popular fun event with both students and adults.

Participants of all ages love this unique art form and create colourful and innovative garments from interesting and unlikely materials.

Coordinator of the event Kirsten Orenshaw said the school holidays provided an opportunity to get creative ahead of the Reef Festival beginning on August 3.

Ms Orenshaw suggested the best way to approach the awards was to find a material to work with first and base your design around the possibilities and limitations of your chosen medium. "Get as much as you can and experiment and manipulate the material. De-construct it and reconstruct it it and think about how it can be joined together,” she said.

"And I say to all my students, 'the body doest have to fit the art', the body is the vehicle to display a three dimensional sculpture.”

Still stumped for inspiration or yet to see what is possible? Ms Orenshaw encouraged artists to visit the World of Wearableart website which which can be found at www.worldofwear- ableart.com.

This year the theme of the awards is "accessorise” for artists who wish to create a collection of accessories to accompany their main creation. As always a reef preservation theme, which encourages the use of recycled material is an underlying theme.

On offer through entry in the awards is the chance to be selected for the apex Awards in Townsville and even the Ekka in Brisbane.

Ms Orenshaw stressed the awards were a friendly competition which offered the sharing of ideas with like-minded people.

"It's a really friendly competition and the competitive side is not our focus, it is more about the sharing of ideas and creativity,” she said.

"Don't be afraid you will be judged, come along and share with a like mined wearable art community.”

To enter head to the Whitsunday Reef Festival website, and download the entry form to get involved.